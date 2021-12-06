ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns return from bye week in control of their own destiny, but with a razor-thin margin for error

By Daryl Ruiter
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns return from the bye week with the same level of optimism they had in training camp.

Everything they aim to achieve is still in front of them.

Despite currently residing in the AFC North basement at 6-6, the Browns control their own destiny with five games remaining in their bid to return to the playoffs for a second consecutive year, but with a dozen teams within the conference .500 or better, their margin for error is razor thin.

Here’s why.

The Browns’ 3-5 conference record is tied with Denver for the worst among the AFC playoff contenders and the only head-to-head tie breaker they own is with the 6-6 Broncos outside of the AFC North.

Then there’s the schedule.

The Browns host the first-place 8-4 Ravens Sunday, the 6-6 Raiders December 18 before traveling to Lambeau Field on Christmas to face the 9-3 Packers followed by a trip to 6-5-1 Pittsburgh on January 3. They wrap the regular season January 9 at home against the 7-5 Bengals.

Because of tiebreakers, going 4-1 down the stretch may still not be enough to make the seven-team field at 10-7, but depending on how the rest of the contenders fare over the final five weeks, it is possible.

The only game remaining that the Browns could conceivably lose with the least damage done to their playoff chances is Green Bay because they’re in the NFC and would not affect potential division, head-to-head or conference tiebreakers.

The remaining four AFC opponents, including three divisional foes, are essentially must wins if the Browns are to remain in control of their destiny.

While Browns players and coaches got the weekend to relax, decompress and scoreboard watch before the stretch run, they could not have gotten better results from the competition.

The Steelers knocked off the Ravens thanks to a failed 2-point conversion by Baltimore in the closing seconds. The Bengals lost to the Chargers vaulting L.A. in front of Cincinnati in the AFC playoff race. The Washington Football Team upset the Raiders and Kansas City beat the Broncos, who fell 6-6 and behind the Browns because of Cleveland’s 17-14 win in Week 7.

If the playoffs were to start Monday afternoon (pending the outcome of Patriots-Bills Monday night), the AFC looks like this: 1. New England (8-4), 2. Tennessee (8-4), 3. Baltimore (8-4), 4. Kansas City (8-4), 5. Buffalo (7-4), 6. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5), 7. Cincinnati (7-5).

The bubble team order is No. 8. Pittsburgh (6-5-1), 9. Indianapolis (7-6), 10. Las Vegas (6-6), 11. Cleveland (6-6), 12. Denver (6-6), 13. Miami (6-7).

Two losses down the stretch for the Browns and they can start making vacation plans for January 10 because 9-8 won’t get them in.

