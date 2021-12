With the end of Thanksgiving comes Black Friday, and of course the holiday season. Whether you like to do your shopping early, late, or online, there’s plenty to buy for a gamer in your family. The most iconic of gaming systems right now is the Nintendo Switch. As of last month, Nintendo almost sold 100 million consoles in this year alone. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a loved one, or something for the young gamer that doesn’t quite know their tastes yet, Nintendo has something for you. Here’s a list of the top Nintendo Switch holiday gifts for 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO