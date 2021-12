Arsenal and Barcelona meet at the Emirates Stadium in the Women's Champions League this week in what is easily the biggest game of matchday five of the ongoing group stage. There is no let up for Arsenal just days after being comfortably beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup final. A point would guarantee the Gunners a place in the knockout rounds - even as things stand they are all but certain of going through. But that is easier said than done against the reigning champions, who made Chelsea look very ordinary in last season's final.

UEFA ・ 4 DAYS AGO