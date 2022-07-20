ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

By Yana Grebenyuk
 4 days ago

What once was. After James Kennedy spent three seasons caught up between Kristen Doute and newcomer Lala Kent , many Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked when he introduced his serious girlfriend Raquel Leviss in 2016.

The twosome quickly had their relationship put to the test amid multiple resurfaced cheating allegations . After a SUR employee accused Kennedy of sleeping with her while he was in a relationship, the professional DJ opened up about having Leviss stand by him during the Bravo series.

"Obviously, I understand all the rumors and drama and everything that's happened on the show. You know we've basically gone through it together and I felt like these girls went to the end of the Earth to try and ruin my relationship," he told Bravo about the claims that he was unfaithful in March 2017. "But we've stuck through everything and we love each other. But that's what makes relationships stronger is going through hard times and good times."

Kennedy and Leviss' romance continued to face its challenges as the U.K. native attempted to get sober . In July 2020, the reality star celebrated one year of sobriety and credited Leviss with helping him reach the milestone.

"Letting go of drinking was the best decision I ever made and I’m going strong," he wrote via Instagram at the time. "I don’t miss the booze ...... I don’t miss the feeling .... I’m so grateful for everything now and life has become more beautiful in many ways. Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss for getting me here I couldn’t of done this without you my love."

As filming started for season 9 of Vanderpump Rules , the couple announced that they had gotten engaged with a Coachella-themed proposal in May 2021. One month later, Lisa Vanderpump discussed how the pair have grown over the years.

"[Raquel] is the best thing that ever happened to him," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, one month after filming began. "You really do see Raquel kind of blossoming, blooming. You see her really having a voice. She was very much, like, a deer caught in the headlights before, but now she's, like, actually kind of really comes out of a shell."

Two months after their proposal aired on VPR in October 2021, the former pageant contestant and the musician t ook to social media to confirm the end of their engagement.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the exes wrote in identical Instagram statements in December 2021. "We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

Scroll down for a look back at Kennedy and Leviss' romance:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

