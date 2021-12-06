ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

City health director and city council members discuss how to implement the 2014 Mayor’s Task Force on Community Violence Monday night

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ml8Ma_0dFYoJ5M00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia/Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning and city council members discussed how issues in the 2014 Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence have already been addressed in the community and what still needs improvement in the future.

This discussion took place at Monday night's City Council meeting.

Watch the presentation replay and public comment in the player below.

This comes after there have been eight shootings in downtown Columbia in the past two months, and several people bringing their concerns on the increased violence to city leaders, the council laid out plans to address gun violence.

Browning said this issue is not just a city problem, she said it's a community problem and everyone needs to work together on a solution.

Browning discussed the four groups that the task force research is broken into, this includes prevention, intervention, enforcement, and re-entry.

She said there's one main thing the city could have done better on in 2014. "We did not dedicate a person to coordinate across city departments, with city government, with the educational institutions and the nonprofits that we just did not put the resources there," Browning said.

Councilman Ian Thomas said the city now has the funds to find that person.

"The equity officer that is in the budget that will be appointed sometime next year as well as other American Rescue Plan Act funds that can be used for several years in that position," Thomas said.

Pat Fowler, First Ward Councilwoman, said the council will also use American Rescue Plan Money to increase downtown safety.

In the 2014 report, the task force wanted to create more youth facilities and build trust among the community and law enforcement and asked for "a higher level of accountability for the community's highest risk offenders."

Browning said although there is work that needs to be done, the city has taken community steps like new school resource officers, the vehicle stops committee, the CARE program and more.

Mayor Brian Treece said most of the recent downtown violence have had a common denominator.

"The common denominator over the last three shootings have all been the individuals had some type of prior arrest, if not incarceration," Treece said.

Treece said it's important to find solutions for other offender reentry programs that can keep individuals from falling back into that situation.

With a lot of the violence coming in Pat Fowler's Ward 1, Fowler said nonprofits are a huge part of stopping the violence and it's important that the city makes employment opportunities available to these people and pay them adequately so that the violence is taken care of.

Watch ABC 17 News at 10 p.m.

The post City health director and city council members discuss how to implement the 2014 Mayor’s Task Force on Community Violence Monday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people file to run for Jefferson City Board of Education

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people have filed to run for the Jefferson City Board of Education according to Stephanie Sappenfield, Exec. Asst. to the Superintendent and Secy. to the Board of Education. Anne Bloemke-Warren, Adam Gresham, Marc H. Ellinger and Erika Leonard have filed so far. If anyone files after Thursday, they will be The post Multiple people file to run for Jefferson City Board of Education appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City state building owners do not plan to rebuild

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Bernard Groner and P&G Development Company have notified the state they do not intend to rebuild, according to Chris Moreland, public information officer for the Office of Administration. According to the cause of fire report, the fire did at least $2.5 million in damage. After the building caught fire in Nov., Groner has The post Jefferson City state building owners do not plan to rebuild appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City to vote on $44 million sewer bond issue

The city council voted unanimously Monday night to put a $44 million bond issue on the April ballot. The money would pay for improvements and extensions of the sewer system, according to the ordinance authorizing the ballot issue. The post Jefferson City to vote on $44 million sewer bond issue appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU and UM students, faculty, and visitors now able to keep firearms in a locked car

The board approved changes to the rules last month to bring the UM System in line with an appeals court ruling saying that employees can keep guns in their vehicles on campus. The details of Friday's discussion about the rules were not clear ahead of the meeting. The post MU and UM students, faculty, and visitors now able to keep firearms in a locked car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Treece
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri attorney general’s office opens investigation into CPS mask mandates

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a letter Wednesday that he will be opening an investigation into Columbia Public Schools' failure to comply to end COVID-19 mask mandates. This comes after the state's attorney general's office received information from CPS parents that the district is not following the court order to The post Missouri attorney general’s office opens investigation into CPS mask mandates appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#City Council#American Rescue Plan Act#First Ward
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Candidates file local school boards

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In Columbia, Suzette Waters has filed to run for the Columbia Board of Education in the April 2022 election. “A quality education means stretching each student to reach beyond what they are doing to find out what they can do,” she said. She has been an active volunteer in her kids’ classrooms The post Candidates file local school boards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri attorney general warns schools, local health agencies that continue to enforce health mandates

The letters follow a Nov. 22 Cole County judge's ruling in Robinson v. Department of Health and Senior Services. Judge Daniel Green ruled non-elected officials cannot issue and enforce public health orders in Missouri. Schmitt told ABC 17 News that his office took time to interpret how the ruling will affect the rest of Missouri before crafting the letters. The post Missouri attorney general warns schools, local health agencies that continue to enforce health mandates appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Individuals gather in downtown Jefferson City for Living Windows

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The streets of Downtown Jefferson City were full to see living windows. Living windows is a holiday tradition that has been going on for well over ten years in Jefferson City. Every holiday season, children get to dance in the storefront windows. John Roush has brought his daughter to living windows every The post Individuals gather in downtown Jefferson City for Living Windows appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy