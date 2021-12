Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: "It was comfortable. But the chances they had were too big. The saves of Alisson were too spectacular. That is space to improve. But I understand in a week like that when you win three games to keep concentration is a challenge as human beings. On the other side we could have scored more if we had been calmer. That is something we have to think about. Decision making could be better. The game felt comfortable in the end but during it I did not feel too comfortable."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO