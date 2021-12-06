ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet weekend leads to windy and cold Monday

By Tom Skilling
WGN TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coldest air of the season is riding into the Chicago area Monday on powerful wind gusts. Temps are to hold steady or fall slowly through the remainder of Monday amid powerful wind gusts likely to top 40 mph frequently. Wet weekend. The weekend saw Chicago area’s first measurable...

WGN TV

How does our snowless winter to date, stack up with the city’s least snowy winter?

How does our snowless winter to date, stack up with the city’s least snowy winter?. Out of Chicago’s 137 snow seasons of record, dating back to the winter of 1884-85, the 1920-21 snow season with just 9.8 inches holds that record. Measurable snow came early, with 0.2 inches recorded on October 28. An additional 1.3 inches fell in November, but December recorded just a trace through the 14th, so snow totaled 1.5 inches that season compared to just a trace so far this season. The back half of December produced 4.4 inches of snow with another 3.2 inches in January. The rest of the 1920-21 snow season was a “non-event” with just 0.3 inches in February, a trace in March, and 0.4 inches in April. Despite the meager snowfall that winter did produce a white Christmas with one inch of snow on the ground Christmas Day.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Sunday Forecast: Breezy and chilly with sunny skies

Sunday Forecast: Abundant sunshine, milder and a bit breezy. SW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 to 35 mph. Air quality is good for Chicago. Sunday Night: Mostly clear and chilly, SW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 mph. Lows near freezing. Monday Forecast: Lots of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Tornado Warning until 10:30PM CDT for portions of Will County in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana

1016 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. _________________________________________________________________________. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 11PM CDT for Porter County, Indiana…

Update: ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CST... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for northwestern Indiana. _______________________________________________________________________________ ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT […]
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead and communities in despair. A twister carved a track that could rival the longest on record as the stormfront smashed apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home and flattened an Amazon distribution […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10:15PM CDT for portions of Will and Grundy Counties…

954 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN WILL COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. __________________________________________________________________________. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Lake County: Where the buffalo roams!

CHICAGO – Residents in Chicago’s northern suburbs are on alert and keeping an eye out for an escapee who’s been on the run for several months. An American buffalo has been roaming fields in western Lake and eastern McHenry counties since September. Scott Comstock, owner of Milk & Honey Farmstead in Wauconda, says the 850 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Breezy Sunday ahead before temps gradually warm through mid-week

Today: Windy and mostly cloudy with falling temps. Chance of AM rain/snow showers. W 25-35, G45-55. Wind Advisory goes until 3p. Air quality in the Good category for today around Chicagoland. Afternoon temps in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight: Decreasing clouds and colder. SW 10-15 mph. Lows near freezing.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Rain Friday ahead of windy Saturday

Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Friday with rain spreading into the region during the afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible Saturday as strong west winds push colder air into the area.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Naperville neighborhood decked out for the holidays

CHICAGO – Tis the season for Christmas decorations. People across the area are getting into the holiday spirit by decking the halls, the doors, the lawn, the windows, the roof, the bushes and more. Neighbors in one Naperville neighborhood are spreading joy with their festive lights and the spectacular...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

6 confirmed dead after Amazon warehouse collapses in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker confirmed six people died when an Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville during a tornado Friday night. A search and rescue is underway there as multiple people are still trapped inside the facility after the storm caused massive damage. The collapse happened around 8:33 p.m. Friday at the warehouse near […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

