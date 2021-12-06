ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former employee sentenced for putting razor blades and screws into pizza dough

By Entreprenur en Español
Norwalk Hour
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Mitchell was accused of putting razor blades and screws into the mass of pizzas that were sold in supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, in the United States. On Thursday he was sentenced...

www.thehour.com

Daily Mail

New Hampshire man who stuffed RAZOR blades into pizzas at supermarkets out of revenge after the pie company fired him weeps as he is jailed for nearly five years

A man accused of stuffing razor blades and screws into pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months in federal prison. Nicholas Mitchell, 39, was found guilty of tampering with goods after three customers bought tainted products in the Hannaford...
progressivegrocer.com

Hannaford Pizza Dough Tamperer Gets Prison Time

A man who placed razor blades in Portland Pie Co. pizza dough sold at Hannaford stores in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to published reports. He will also have to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets, based on an estimation of lost sales at the supermarket chain as a result of the incidents.
