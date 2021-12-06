Former employee sentenced for putting razor blades and screws into pizza dough

A man who placed razor blades in Portland Pie Co. pizza dough sold at Hannaford stores in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to published reports. He will also have to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets, based on an estimation of lost sales at the supermarket chain as a result of the incidents.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 9 DAYS AGO