ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Border crisis shows Biden officials 'don't care' about COVID: Texas AG

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorder crisis shows Biden officials 'don't care' about COVID: Texas AG. For video...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 38

Me
5d ago

It’s hard to argue with this perspective. It really makes no sense that the Biden administration doesn’t require that all migrants are fully vaccinated and tested before being released into the US.

Reply(1)
9
George Orkney
5d ago

that and have done nothing. have done nothing since operation warp speed. oh that was a trump thing.mmmmm

Reply(6)
4
John Bosch
5d ago

How many Omicron variant carriers from South Africa crossed into the U.S. through the Rio Grande border?

Reply(3)
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gutfeld
Content creator

Biden Unleashed a New Covid Plan

There has been a growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant as we head into the winter months. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his winter coronavirus strategy, which includes distribution of free at-home rapid tests, mask requirements on public transit and strict testing protocols for all international travelers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Privacy Policy#Texas Ag#Fox News Network#Llc
KABC

Biden Pressed On Omicron Threat Says ‘Can’t Build Wall Around America’, Seemingly Acknowledging Walls Work And His Policy Doesn’t.

(Washington, DC) — President Biden is facing more questions about the growing COVID Omicron variant threat in the U.S. Talking with reporters at the White House Friday, Biden said the government is moving aggressively to deal with the threat. This as more people have died from COVID this year than last year under Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Don't blame the Biden administration for COVID-19 persistence

This is in response to the opinion expressed by guest columnist Katrina Trinko in your Nov. 30 edition ("A missed opportunity: President Biden is neither moderate nor competent"), wherein she criticizes the Biden administration for any number of problems we face, some of which are fair but most of which have no basis in fact or represent issues out of the direct control of any administration. Of particular concern is how she blames the Biden administration for allowing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wpsdlocal6.com

Biden on report Trump tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of 2020 debate: 'I don't think about the former President'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday had a sharp response to a reporter's question on a report that suggested then-President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last year earlier than previously disclosed. Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days ahead of his first 2020 presidential debate with Biden —...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden shows exactly how not to handle a crisis

As news of a brand-new and very contagious variant of COVID-19 spread across the world on Friday — prompting the Dow to drop more than 900 points — President Biden was nowhere to be found. The president was lounging at a billionaire’s $20 million mansion on tony Nantucket. In the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
floridianpress.com

DeSantis on Biden's 'Border Crisis': 'Cartels are Just Eating our Lunch'

Standing alongside local Jacksonville, Florida leaders, including Rep. John Rutherford (R) and City of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Governor Ron DeSantis announced new immigration proposals for the upcoming 2022 legislative session in Tallahassee to address the Biden border crisis. “We have a responsibility to stand up for the rule of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AOL Corp

Judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID vaccine rule

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded it authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Biden, who announced a series...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy