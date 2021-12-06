Border crisis shows Biden officials 'don't care' about COVID: Texas AG
Border crisis shows Biden officials 'don't care' about COVID: Texas AG. For video...video.foxnews.com
Border crisis shows Biden officials 'don't care' about COVID: Texas AG. For video...video.foxnews.com
It’s hard to argue with this perspective. It really makes no sense that the Biden administration doesn’t require that all migrants are fully vaccinated and tested before being released into the US.
that and have done nothing. have done nothing since operation warp speed. oh that was a trump thing.mmmmm
How many Omicron variant carriers from South Africa crossed into the U.S. through the Rio Grande border?
Comments / 38