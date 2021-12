DeForest Buckner said he plans on playing Sunday against the Houston Texans while dealing with a hyperextended knee he suffered last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buckner was injured in the second quarter of Week 12 but returned after halftime. He said Wednesday he knew he hyperextended his knee as soon as it happened, and as he walked off the field said he felt sore but knew it wasn't "too crazy." Once trainers checked the stability on his knee, he taped it up and came back into the game.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO