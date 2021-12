INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are using one of their 16 practice squad spots to get a good look at a talented young quarterback who hasn’t been able to find a home in the NFL yet. Indianapolis signed James Morgan, who the Jets drafted with the 125th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, just three spots after the Colts selected Jacob Eason, who lost repeated opportunities to win the backup job in Indianapolis and now plays in Seattle. ...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO