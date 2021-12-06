Could the Giants' backup quarterback next Sunday be…Logan Ryan?

Daniel Jones’ status is up in the air due to his neck injury, and Mike Glennon is in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury at some point in Sunday’s Giants loss to Miami.

That means that as of now, Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Bills’ practice squad last Tuesday, is the only healthy, cleared QB for Sunday’s game against the Chargers…and his backup might be defensive back Logan Ryan?

“I don’t know if you guys saw my high school quarterback tape, but I'm going to put it out there, emergency,” Ryan said after Sunday’s loss in Miami. “A lot like Tua, a lefty. I can throw two-yard passes to the left. I'm accurate. I'm smart. I'm going to put it out there.”

Ryan was indeed a quarterback at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, N.J., where he was an All-State selection as both a QB and a cornerback his senior year, but he was considered a four-star recruit as a corner heading into what would be a college career at Rutgers.

He noted that past by saying “you can check it out,” but while it may have been part joke, part jab at Tua, and part something else, Ryan noted that he’s been in this position before (he was on the 2016 Patriots team that finished 14-2 despite using three starting quarterbacks) and the defense is ready to pick up the slack.

“I was part of the whole Brady to Garoppolo to Brissett thing where we had our third string in there and found a way to win games,” Ryan said. “But look, we’re going to do what we've got to do. We're prepared to play some good defense, go get some turnovers, go score some points, support whoever's back there and get ready to have some fun on this trip and find a way to win on the west coast.”

While Ryan under center is an interesting proposition, the Giants do actually have a fourth quarterback if needed: Brian Lewerke, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Michigan State, is on the practice squad, and has been all season.

