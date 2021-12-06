ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

No injuries reported after fire in Florence County

By Kevin Accettulla
 5 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Monday after a fire in Florence County, according to West Florence Fire-Rescue.

Crews were called Monday morning to a structure fire on Dixie Street. Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames, West Florence Fire-Rescue said. The fire was under control in about an hour.

Florence County EMS, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department all assisted.

