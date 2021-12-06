ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Republican Party of Texas Takes Aim At Local Elections

By Chad Hasty
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
 2 days ago
Across the United States and that includes right here in Texas, parents and concerned citizens have been showing up at local school board and city council meetings demanding that their voices be heard. In November, Texas Republicans had a lot to cheer about. Carroll ISD in Southlake became the...

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

