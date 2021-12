Great Barrington — Amy Loveless has been feeding friends, both formally and informally, for the better part of four decades. In 1980, she purchased Suchele Bakers in Lenox and had been at the helm of the kitchen at The Dream Away Lodge for a dozen years when the pandemic hit. Not surprisingly, the veteran chef was quickly tapped to provide prepared meals for members of the immigrant community in South Berkshire County. The collective effort, initially funded by the Berkshire United Way/Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation COVID fund, evolved through various iterations (and funding sources) before it was dubbed Feeding Friends and became a pivotal piece of the local food web that aims to better understand, and meet, the needs of individuals in South County.

