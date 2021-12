Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's drama has reached new levels of tense in Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. Much of it has stemmed from the fact that Sandoval and his forever and ever bestie, Tom Schwartz, are collaborating on opening up a new hotspot together, Schwartz and Sandy's. Katie has expressed interest in wanting to be involved. Oh, yeah, she also doesn't really like the name Schwartz and Sandy's, which Sandoval loves. That has all been going down while Katie and Ariana Madix have been bonding more than ever. OK, so are you all caught up? Good.

