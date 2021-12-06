Alabama Basketball Sweeps SEC Player of the Week Honors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following its 91-82 victory over No. 3 Gonzaga last Saturday night at the Battle in Seattle, two Alabama basketball players swept the Southeastern Conference Basketball Players of the Week honors.

On Monday afternoon, the SEC announced Crimson Tide junior guard Jaden Shackelford as the SEC Player of the Week. Teammate and true freshman J.D. Davison was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Shackelford led all players between Alabama and Gonzaga with 28 points. He also finished the game with nine rebounds — all on the defensive end of the court — and two assists. In total, Shackelford shot 10-of-16 from the floor, including 6-of-8 from beyond the three-point line.

Davison finished the game against the Bulldogs with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Along with hitting 4-of-6 shots from beyond the arc, Davison finished the game with a solid +26 in the plus/minus.

Here is the full release courtesy of the Southeastern Conference:

SEC Basketball Players of the Week (12/6/21)

SEC Player of the Week – Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior from Hesperia, Calif., had a career night in leading the Crimson Tide to an upset win over No. 3 Gonzaga in Seattle. Shackelford matched his career high with 28 points to go along with a team-leading nine rebounds in the 91-82 victory. He connected on 10-of-16 shots from the field and 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. Shackelford lit the scoreboard up in the first half, hitting all six of his threes (6-of-7) to help stake the Tide to a 15-point halftime lead (51-36) – Gonzaga’s largest halftime deficit since the Zags trailed 40-23 to Memphis on Feb. 7, 2009.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Alabama guard JD Davison, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound freshman from Letohatchee, Ala., helped lift the Crimson Tide to a 91-82 victory over No. 3 Gonzaga in the Battle in Seattle. Davison was impressive throughout, going for a season-best 20 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists in the upset victory. He also set season-best marks in field goals made and attempted (6-of-10) and threes made and attempted (4-of-6).