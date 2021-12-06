ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain is done for several days but the heat is coming back

By Grant Roberts
KSLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSLA) - Get ready for some very warm weather! Temperatures will be starting off cold Monday night and Tuesday but will be near record highs by the end of the week! Plus it will be nice and dry all week. Overnight it will get very cold. Morning lows will...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

WHNT-TV

Severe Weather Threat Comes To An End

After a very active morning across the Tennessee Valley, the severe weather threat has come to an end for the area. The mainline of severe weather, exited the area around 10:00 am this morning. Before this occurred, we saw two tornado warnings and over 10 severe thunderstorm warnings. Above you will find a time-lapse of the radar from 4:20 am to 10:20 am.
ENVIRONMENT
987thecoast.com

WIND ADVISORY BEGINS AT 4PM SATURDAY; STORMS ARE LIKELY

A storm front that resulted in dozens of deaths Friday night in the midwest is headed our way. The National Weather Service has put our region under the threat of severe weather Saturday evening as the front moves closer. A Wind Advisory also remains in effect; it starts Saturday at 4pm.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Possible On Saturday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle in the morning to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday amid heavy, gusty storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday across East Mississippi and West Alabama. A line of thunderstorms will track from west to east across our area between about 6 AM and 1 PM. That’s an adjustment in the timing from previous forecasts. It will be mostly heavy rain and gusty winds, but a couple of severe thunderstorms can form within that line. Damaging winds are the primary threat. Conditions in our area are not overly favorable for tornadoes. Still, a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJHG-TV

Potential For Strong Storms Saturday Evening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tornado outbreak took place across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys Friday evening associated with a strong storm system tracking across the eastern U.S.. This same storm system will be approaching our area this evening. The line of storms will be significantly weaker by the time it reaches our area.
PANAMA CITY, FL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Cold front to bring weekend rain

A warm front passing through the Wilson Times area is forecast to move far enough north by Saturday to allow a strong rush of southern air into our area. The result is expected to be breezy conditions and high temperatures in the mid-70s. Rain and cooler temperatures should arrive with...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Rain Rain Go Away Come Again…In Two Weeks?

As of 7PM Saturday- We’ve already seen a lot of rainfall in a short time, and the front is only half way through the CSRA as of this report. We are still under a marginal risk for severe weather, but we are unlikely to see any severe storms, or tornadoes, unlike Kentucky. The biggest threats are gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. Rain totals will between 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch when all is said and done. We should see the end of this around 8pm, with another dose of rain potentially around 10PM. We could see more fog tonight and tomorrow morning with the moisture we still have. The skies will open up again for Sunday morning, and it will be chilly with temperatures in the low 50s to start, and only getting to the low 60s for our highs.
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Record heat possible Saturday

It’s mid-December, but it’s going to feel like a summer day with heat and humidity dominating Southwest Florida this weekend. In fact, it’s going to be so warm today that we could break our record high of 87 in Fort Myers. As far as this weekend goes,...
FORT MYERS, FL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Severe threat coming to an end

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a catastrophic tornado break to our north and west last night, the residual, low-end severe threat from this same system is slowly coming to an end for central Alabama as the line exits south and eastward. Though the leading edge of the storms are moving out, we will still have some lingering light to moderate rain that will stick around through the afternoon. So, if you’re heading to any Christmas parades or trying to knock-out some shopping, just have the rain gear around through sunset. We will dry out tonight though as the strong cold front associated with this system brings another dose of chilly winter air back into Alabama.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Windy with snow and rain showers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

A large system moves through the region, with scattered snow/rain showers and gusty winds. Most of the snow will favor the mountains with minor snowy impacts expected in the Snake River Plain. TONIGHT: Scattered snow and gusty winds at 15-35 MPH. Overnight lows into the upper 20's. SUNDAY: Scattered snow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

