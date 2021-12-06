ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

With federal COVID sick leave gone, workers feel pressure to show up at work

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kApx4_0dFYllUx00

Rae Ellen Bichell Dec. 6, 2021

Economists and public health experts alike say paid sick leave is an essential tool — like testing, masks and vaccines — in the effort to prevent covid-19 infection and keep workplaces safe.

Yet the U.S. is in the midst of another covid holiday season, and federal laws that offered covid-related paid sick leave to workers have expired. Colorado, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh are among a small number of places that have put in place their own covid protections, but many sick workers across the country must wrestle with difficult financial and ethical questions when deciding whether to stay home.

“Millions of workers don’t have access to paid sick leave, and we’re still in a pandemic,” said Nicolas Ziebarth, a labor economist at Cornell University.

The U.S. is one of only a few industrialized nations that have no national paid sick leave policy. By contrast, Germany, Ziebarth’s homeland, has had one for nearly 140 years.

The coronavirus pandemic led to short-term change. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act mandated paid sick leave nationally, a first in U.S. history, according to Ziebarth. The law included about two weeks of full pay for employees who were quarantined or seeking medical attention for covid-like symptoms and additional weeks at partial pay to care for a child stuck at home because of covid.

But the paid sick leave mandate consistently applied only to employers with 50 to 499 employees and lasted just nine months, expiring at the end of 2020. After that, employers could decide whether they wanted to continue offering paid sick leave in return for tax credits, though those expired at the end of September.

About 5% of U.S. employees used the federal covid sick leave protection, Ziebarth and his colleagues wrote in the journal PNAS, and it appears to have helped flatten the curve of the pandemic initially. But it wasn’t enough. The number of people who were sick with any kind of illness but couldn’t take time off went from about 5 million per month before the pandemic to 15 million in late 2020 — even with the federal leave in place.

People with the lowest incomes are the least likely to be covered by paid sick leave, said Dr. Rita Hamad, a social epidemiologist and family physician at the University of California-San Francisco. “We’re just left with whatever patchwork of employer and state policies that existed before, which leave the most vulnerable people least covered,” she said.

The Build Back Better Act, which is up for a vote in the Senate after passing the House on Nov. 19, may grant some paid medical and family leave so workers can deal with longer-term illnesses or caregiving, but it does not include time off for recovering from short-term illness.

Jared Make, vice president of A Better Balance, a national legal nonprofit advocating for worker rights, has been pushing federal, state and local lawmakers for years to expand paid sick leave and has drafted model legislation. He said 16 states, Washington, D.C., and about 20 localities have permanent paid sick time laws. One of the most generous, New Mexico’s, will take effect in July. Colorado, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York and the District of Columbia provide covid-specific emergency sick leave, as do Pittsburgh and a few cities in California, such as Los Angeles, Oakland and Long Beach.

In some places, employers are taking the initiative to address the problem. A recent KFF survey of about 1,700 employers from across the nation found that 37% of workers work in a place that expanded or started paid leave, either to recover from an illness or to help a relative recover from one. Meanwhile, 1% of workers had their paid sick leave reduced or eliminated.

Still, calls to A Better Balance’s free legal help line have skyrocketed since the pandemic began, Make said. “Many workers are either risking their job, or they have no choice but to go to work when they’re sick, and it’s a real public health concern.”

In August, local public health departments in California asked state leaders to extend paid sick leave to all workers, saying that failing to do so discouraged people from getting a covid vaccine and disproportionately affected disadvantaged communities.

Many people who have avoided vaccination are afraid they’ll suffer side effects that will force them to miss work for a day or two, which they can’t afford, Hamad said.

But without federal funds to reimburse employers, California and other states would have to find money to pay for sick leave — and there’s little enthusiasm among lawmakers for passing the costs on to businesses.

“It is a glaring gap, in our opinion, that the federal government hasn’t continued some form of even covid-19 emergency sick leave,” Make said. “It’s obviously a huge shortcoming given where we are in the pandemic.”

Colorado, which is experiencing a covid surge, passed last year what Denver-based Make considers the strongest covid sick leave protections of any state. The law, which allows any employee to earn up to six days of paid sick leave per year and takes effect fully in January, says that when local, state or federal officials declare a public health emergency, employers must supplement workers’ accrued leave so an employee can take up to two weeks of paid sick leave for, in this case, covid-related reasons. The emergency leave provision won’t expire until at least February.

However, some employers aren’t complying. As of early November, Colorado’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics was looking into complaints related to the sick leave law that were filed against 71 employers, according to outreach manager Eric Yohe. That represented about 8% of all its wage complaints under investigation. Yohe said his division had already restored paid time off for “a good number” of employees under the new law.

Colorado’s leave law still has limitations. Workers don’t get “refills” of covid leave if they get sick again or a relative gets sick — just 80 hours total from January 2021 until the public health emergency ends. And the law allows some workplaces to force employees to use their paid time off instead, as long as they notify employees in advance and offer at least two weeks of PTO to full-time employees.

Jamie Bradt, a special-education teacher at a high school in Mead, Colorado, found herself in that situation this month after testing positive for covid. Bradt, who is fully vaccinated, thought she could tap into state-sanctioned covid sick leave. But her employer, St. Vrain Valley Schools, told her she would have to use her PTO, which she had been saving up for about decade.

“It is so frustrating that I’m being punished for accruing my leave,” said Bradt, who was isolating at home. The district did not respond to questions.

Policies that push employees to work when they’re sick are counterproductive, said Barbara Holland, an adviser at the Society for Human Resource Management, a national trade group. “It’s a communicable disease,” she said. “You don’t want them showing up in the workplace.”

Since the federal provisions expired, Cristina Cuevas and her colleagues at a Minnesota school have been required to use their accrued sick and vacation time if they come down with covid.

Recently, a co-worker of Cuevas’ went to work sick, assuming it was a cold. “She actually had covid the whole time,” Cuevas said. The school had to shut down briefly, Cuevas said, and several students got sick.

California Healthline correspondent Rachel Bluth contributed to this story.

Subscribe to KHN’s free Morning Briefing.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Princeton Daily Clarion

Injunction stops federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Louisiana stopped the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on health care workers late Tuesday afternoon, granting the request for a preliminary injunction filed by several states, including Indiana. The injunction, the judge said in the order, applies nationwide, except to the 10 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

The federal workforce is showing vaccine mandates work. Now for the rest of America

The federal workforce of more than 3.5 million employees has met President Biden’s vaccine requirement deadline with 92 percent getting at least one dose. Mr. Biden’s proposal to require vaccines for workers in larger businesses is now on hold due to legal challenges, but that should not distract from the fact that vaccine mandates help get more shots into more people.
HEALTH
iheart.com

Federal Judge Blocks Healthcare Worker Jab Mandate - FULL SHOW 11-30-21

Kristan T. Harris gives us an update on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Also, Trent Knibbe joins in for Tech Talk Tuesday powered by the Affordable iStore. 1 The number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID cases has reached a new pandemic high as the Michigan continues to confront surging infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Paid Family Leave#Paid Time Off#Sick Leave#Cornell University#Pnas
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Canadian employers, facing labor shortage, accommodate the unvaccinated

OTTAWA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada's tight labor market is forcing many companies to offer regular COVID-19 testing over vaccine mandates, while others are reversing previously announced inoculation requirements even as Omicron variant cases rise. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government adopted one of the strictest inoculation policies in the...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Galveston judge rejects federal workers' bid to halt COVID vaccine mandate

A judge in Galveston has denied a bid from a group of federal workers seeking an injunction to halt enforcement of the White House’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, saying they had natural immunity from having been infected with the virus. John J. Vecchione, senior litigation counsel for the New Civil Liberties...
GALVESTON, TX
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 7 States Will Have Next Surge

You may be "done" with COVID but it's not done with you—and is surging in some states, with worries of a new variant, Omicron. "Even if Omicron becomes a non-issue, which I know it won't, Delta is still here in full force, and we have to understand we're not done with this pandemic," says Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his pandemic podcast. "Despite the fact that there are many people around the world and particularly here in America that are done with the pandemic… until the virus is done with us, the pandemic will not be over." Which states are in trouble the most at this moment? Read on to see each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The CDC Just Gave This Update on Vaccinated People Who Get Omicron

While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. Despite this, rising cases have allowed officials to get more anecdotal information on vaccinated people who are getting hit with this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Riverhead News-Review

Editorial: Will COVID-19 ever be gone?

At a media briefing Monday to discuss the latest COVID-19 news following the emergence of the new omicron variant, Gov. Kathy Hochul was asked directly if she’s concerned about “Covid fatigue” as residents have endured nearly two years of pandemic news, restrictions and precautions. She didn’t hesitate in her response.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy