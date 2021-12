A mother in California was arrested after police say she got caught trying to drown her 4-year-old son in an irrigation canal and then attacked the police officer who intervened — including by making several attempts to take the officer’s gun, The Sacramento Bee reported. Officers with the California Highway Patrol took Taylor Delaine Green, 31, of Dobbins, into custody on Tuesday and charged her with one count each of attempted murder, felony cruelty to a child, resisting arrest, attempting to remove or take a firearm from an officer, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO