AMHERST— Gov. Tony Evers today signed Assembly Bill 297, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 115. “Distracted or negligent driving is dangerous and can even be deadly. This bill is a critical step in ensuring the safety of workers on our roads, whether they’re emergency and first responders, construction and utility workers, or tow truck drivers,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m glad to sign this bill that will help make sure folks can do their jobs and respond to emergencies while keeping workers and travelers safe on our roads.”

AMHERST, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO