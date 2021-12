Tyme Technologies recently reported their Q2 earnings that revealed the company only burned roughly $5M in cash with about $97M left in the bank. Tyme Technologies (TYME) had a productive second fiscal quarter with the company moving forward on their key strategic initiatives. Tyme has a novel platform technology that has developed their flagship product, SM-88, which has verified activity in numerous cancer indications and is currently in a pivotal trial for pancreatic cancer. The company has several key milestones slated over the next couple of years that will reveal the company’s clinical prowess and commercial potential.

