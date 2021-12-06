Arrest made in connection to Greensville County High School threat, students to return on Tuesday

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The superintendent of Greensville County Public Schools announced on Monday that police have arrested the person suspected of making online threats towards Greensville County High School.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards, Sr., said he does not believe there is any “ongoing threat to school safety moving forward.”

The high school was closed on Monday and students learned asynchronously from home due to an internet threat made ahead of the school day. The school closure was first announced on Sunday.

This is the second time this school year that the school has had to call off in-person learning due to possible threats. The high school also just lost a 10th grade student to gun violence last week.

In light of the recent threat, Edwards encouraged parents to check up on their kid’s internet activity and ensure that they are acting responsibly. He also said that students should tell an adult if they see or hear anything of concern.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.