Flags will be flown at half-staff across Virginia in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

(WFXR) — In honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday.

The decision comes after President Joe Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag.

Across the Commonwealth of Virginia, all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds will have flags flown at half-staff in respect and memory of those who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

