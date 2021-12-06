Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 23:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for south central, central, southeastern and east central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Coles; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Moultrie; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CST FOR COLES...SOUTHEASTERN MOULTRIE...NORTHERN JASPER...SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY...CUMBERLAND AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 1114 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Windsor to near Neoga to near Altamont, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mattoon, Neoga, Teutopolis, Stewardson, Lerna, Janesville, Charleston, Montrose, Rardin, Toledo, Ashmore, Jewett, Greenup and Casey. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 145 and 195. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 126. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0