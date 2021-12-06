Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 23:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for south central, southwestern and west central Indiana. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN OWEN...NORTHWESTERN MARTIN GREENE AND NORTHEASTERN DAVIESS COUNTIES At 1149 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bloomfield, or 19 miles southwest of Bloomington, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Bloomington around 1200 AM EST. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ellettsville, Stinesville, Whitehall and Indiana University. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO