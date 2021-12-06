ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 20:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-08 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 23:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for south central, central, southeastern and east central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Coles; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Moultrie; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CST FOR COLES...SOUTHEASTERN MOULTRIE...NORTHERN JASPER...SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY...CUMBERLAND AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 1114 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Windsor to near Neoga to near Altamont, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mattoon, Neoga, Teutopolis, Stewardson, Lerna, Janesville, Charleston, Montrose, Rardin, Toledo, Ashmore, Jewett, Greenup and Casey. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 145 and 195. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 126. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLES COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 23:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for south central, southwestern and west central Indiana. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN OWEN...NORTHWESTERN MARTIN GREENE AND NORTHEASTERN DAVIESS COUNTIES At 1149 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bloomfield, or 19 miles southwest of Bloomington, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Bloomington around 1200 AM EST. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ellettsville, Stinesville, Whitehall and Indiana University. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 13:20:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blowover risk risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

