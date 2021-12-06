ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 20:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-08 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 14:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ashland; Knox; Marion; Morrow; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Richland, eastern Marion, southern Ashland, Morrow and northern Knox Counties through 630 AM EST At 547 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mount Gilead, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Ashland, Mount Gilead, Ontario, Lexington, Loudonville, Fredericktown, Cardington, Bellville, Prospect, Danville, Hayesville, Waldo, Chesterville, Waterford, Butler, Perrysville, Lucas, Caledonia and Jeromesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boyle, Casey, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boyle; Casey; Lincoln; Marion; Mercer; Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM EST FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...MERCER...SOUTHEASTERN MARION...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...BOYLE AND NORTH CENTRAL CASEY COUNTIES At 334 AM EST, a confirmed tornado was located near Lebanon, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Danville around 400 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Peytons Store, Brumfield, Mackville, Caldwell Manor, Parksville, Faulconer, Dixville, Jenkinsville, Calvary and Stuart Powell Field Airport. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Kosciusko, Noble, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:41:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 01:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM EST for north central and northeastern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM EST for north central and northeastern Indiana. Target Area: Fulton; Kosciusko; Noble; Whitley The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana Northwestern Whitley County in northeastern Indiana East central Fulton County in north central Indiana Kosciusko County in north central Indiana * Until 115 AM EST. * At 1241 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Warsaw to near Akron, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Warsaw, Winona Lake, Akron, North Webster, Pierceton, Etna, Leesburg, Cromwell, Claypool, Larwill, Burket, Sidney, Big Barbee Lake, Ridinger Lake, Monoquet, Collamer, Irish Lake, Beaver Dam Lake, Sevastopol and Beaver Dam. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 5000 feet with 4 to 12 inches possible above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Secure holiday decorations to prevent them from blowing away. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are possible ahead of the snow Sunday night into Monday, particularly along the US- 95 corridor near Walker Lake and through Hawthorne.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boyle, Casey, Larue, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boyle; Casey; Larue; Lincoln; Marion; Mercer; Washington The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in central Kentucky Mercer County in central Kentucky Southeastern Larue County in central Kentucky Marion County in central Kentucky Southeastern Washington County in central Kentucky Boyle County in central Kentucky North central Casey County in central Kentucky * Until 400 AM EST. * At 322 AM EST, a tornado producing storm was located near Campbellsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Lebanon around 330 AM EST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Danville. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 23:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for south central, southwestern and west central Indiana. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN OWEN...NORTHWESTERN MARTIN GREENE AND NORTHEASTERN DAVIESS COUNTIES At 1149 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bloomfield, or 19 miles southwest of Bloomington, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Bloomington around 1200 AM EST. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ellettsville, Stinesville, Whitehall and Indiana University. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 23:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for south central, central, southeastern and east central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Coles; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Moultrie; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CST FOR COLES...SOUTHEASTERN MOULTRIE...NORTHERN JASPER...SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY...CUMBERLAND AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 1114 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Windsor to near Neoga to near Altamont, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mattoon, Neoga, Teutopolis, Stewardson, Lerna, Janesville, Charleston, Montrose, Rardin, Toledo, Ashmore, Jewett, Greenup and Casey. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 145 and 195. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 126. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLES COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Giles by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 06:21:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Giles A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN GILES COUNTY At 620 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ardmore, or 12 miles southeast of Pulaski, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Giles County, including the following locations Frankewing, Ardmore and Elkton. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 1 and 15. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GILES COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 15:08:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg; Union; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Catawba, southeastern Rutherford, Alexander, Lincoln, Gaston, northwestern Davie, Iredell, Cleveland, northwestern Rowan, southeastern Burke, northwestern Union, northwestern York, northern Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties through 430 PM EST At 343 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Wilkesboro to 8 miles west of Spartanburg. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Hickory, Spartanburg, Statesville, Shelby, Newton, Gaffney, Lincolnton, Taylorsville and Kings Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Hart A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN HART COUNTY At 204 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Munfordville, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bunnell Crossing, Hardyville, Hinesdale, Legrande, Canmer, Glen Lily, Whickerville and Pascal. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
HART COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. Target Area: Cullman; DeKalb; Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, Marshall, southern Madison, central DeKalb, Cullman, southeastern Morgan and southeastern Franklin Counties through 845 AM CST At 756 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Stevenson to near Gurley to near Nesmith. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southern Huntsville, Albertville, Cullman, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Arab, Rainsville, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal and Hanceville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

