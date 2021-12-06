Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 15:08:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg; Union; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Catawba, southeastern Rutherford, Alexander, Lincoln, Gaston, northwestern Davie, Iredell, Cleveland, northwestern Rowan, southeastern Burke, northwestern Union, northwestern York, northern Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties through 430 PM EST At 343 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Wilkesboro to 8 miles west of Spartanburg. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Hickory, Spartanburg, Statesville, Shelby, Newton, Gaffney, Lincolnton, Taylorsville and Kings Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
