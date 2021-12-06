Seahawks RB Alex Collins should be ready to go this week in Houston

The Seattle Seahawks were without running back Alex Collins on Sunday, leaving future Hall of Famer, Adrian Peterson, to carry the bulk of the weight. Although Peterson was impressive in his first game as a Seahawk, Collins was missed as he sat out inactive with an abdomen injury.

“He was close,” coach Pete Carroll said of Collins during his postgame press conference. “This week with three (running backs) who were in question, we just went with the guys who practice the best this week who were the most healthy during practice.”

The good news is that Collins should be back and available Week 14 against the Texans.

“Alex will be ready to go I think next week,” Carroll said. “He’s needed a week off for some time now, and this may help him down the stretch.”