Nick Offerman reportedly joins The Last of Us

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Murray Bartlett, star of The White Lotus and The Last of Us, revealed Offerman's...

Literary Hub

Where the Deer and Antelope Play by Nick Offerman, Read by the Author

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Actor, humorist, woodworker, and writer Nick Offerman narrates Where the Deer and Antelope Play, a wandering and insightful...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Game Informer Online

HBO's The Last Of Us Actor Reveals Nick Offerman Has Seemingly Been Cast In The Series

An actor from HBO’s upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us has revealed that Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation fame has a role in the series. This news comes by way of a new interview from The Guardian, which interviewed Murray Bartlett, the actor who will be playing Frank, the partner of The Last of Us’ Bill. Frank isn’t seen (alive) in the game, but he’s talked about when Joel and Ellie visit Bill in his secluded booby-trapped town. Bartlett told The Guardian that he filmed some scenes with Ron Swanson actor, Offerman, as first reported by GameSpot.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

NBC unveils American Auto trailer

Ana Gasteyer stars as the CEO of a car company where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amid a rapidly changing industry. Superstore creator Justin Spitzer created American Auto, which will have a special preview on Dec. 13 ahead of its official premiere next year.
TV & VIDEOS
‘SNL’ Vet Kyle Mooney to Helm ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!’ at Netflix

Saturday Night Live‘s Kyle Mooney is taking the morning shift with Netflix‘s forthcoming comedy series Saturday Morning All Star Hits!. The series from creators Mooney and Bento Box Entertainment’s Ben Jones is a new adult animated and live-action hybrid that celebrates everything that is ’80s and ’90s television. Along with announcing the series, Netflix also unveiled first looks with a piece of key art and images featuring Mooney.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix casts newcomer Aria Mia Loberti, who is blind, to lead All the Light We Cannot See

Loberti will play Marie-Laure, a blind teenager in occupied France during World War II who meets up with a German soldier in Netflix's adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Loberti, who had never acted or auditioned before, was cast after a worldwide search for blind and low-vision actresses. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said director and executive producer Shawn Levy. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands of auditions. We never thought our path would lead to someone who has not only never acted professionally, but never auditioned before. It was a jaw-drop moment when we first saw Aria Mia Loberti, who is both a natural performer and an advocate for disability equity and representation. I can’t wait to tell this beautiful story with her at the center.”
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Actor Alanna Ubach Joins Us!

You know Alanna Ubach from many, many, MANY things. The Legally Blonde movies, Sister Act 2, Meet the Fockers, and she was “Mama Imelda” in Coco! Alanna has the second season of the animated/stop-motion series “Crossing Swords” on Hulu coming back on December 10th, she's currently shooting the second season of HBO’s “Euphoria” and she has been added to the cast of the HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant.” WOW! She joins Cody to talk about ALL of it!
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’: Nick Offerman To Replace Con O’Neill As Bill In HBO Series Adaptation Of Playstation Game

Parks and Rec alum Nick Offerman has joined the cast of The Last Of Us, HBO’s upcoming series adaptation of the widely popular 2014 Playstation game of the same name. He will replace Con O’Neill, who exited the project due to a scheduling conflict, Deadline has confirmed. The series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann. Based on Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired...
VIDEO GAMES
KTVB

Nick Offerman and Wife Megan Mullally Have Both Kissed Rob Lowe

Nick Offerman's not shying away from the rare connection he shares with his wife, Megan Mullally, and Rob Lowe. They've all locked lips!. The Parks and Recreation star made the hilarious revelation Friday on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and he had a blast telling the story. The subject came up after Clarkson said Offerman mentioned the nugget in his new book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Personal Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

HBO is reportedly interested in reviving Six Feet Under

Variety reports that a follow-up series to Alan Ball's classic 2001-2005 HBO drama revolving around the lives involved in the Fisher family funeral home in Los Angeles is in "very early development." "At this time, no writer is attached to the project," reports Variety's Joe Otterson. "Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project." HBO declined to comment, but news of a potential reboot comes six months after Six Feet Under celebrated its 20th anniversary. The news also comes one day after HBO Max unveiled a revival of another classic HBO series: Sex and the City. Meanwhile, one of Six Feet Under's stars, Michael C. Hall, is currently starring in a TV show revival: Showtime's Dexter: New Blood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Sandra Bullock Returns to Netflix, a New Peanuts Special, Billie Eilish Hosts SNL

Sandra Bullock, Charlie Brown, and Billie Eilish are just a few of the big names taking over the small screen this weekend. Three years after the release of Bird Box, Bullock returns to Netflix in gritty drama The Unforgivable, while Snoopy gathers the Peanuts crew for a new holiday special, and Eilish pulls double duty on SNL. Plus, Kyle Mooney bows his homage to '80s era Saturday-morning TV, The Expanse begins its final season, and Lifetime facilitates TV's latest Brady Bunch reunion. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Henry Golding to star in a TV adaptation of Dean Koontz's Nameless

The Crazy Rich Asians star will also executive produce the series for SK Global. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nameless -- based on Koontz's Nameless series of thrillers -- follows Nameless, "a man with amnesia who can’t remember anything other than the mission he’s been assigned by a shadowy agency that finds him traveling the country turning predators into prey. The Nameless series was published by Amazon and held the top 10 positions on the Kindle Singles Best-Seller list in June, when the final story was published." Golding said of starring in Nameless: “I’ve long been fascinated by the idea of telling a mystery thriller in an episodic format. But to work with the master of suspense thrillers – Dean Koontz’s Nameless is beyond my expectations."
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host 2022 Critics Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which air on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Diggs is known for starring as Sam Bennett in the ABC medical drama “Private Practice.” Other prominent credits include appearing in the film “Brown Sugar” and the original Broadway production of “Rent.” Currently, he stars on The CW drama “All American.” Byer first broke out with her appearance on MTV’s “Girl Code” and has since become known for hosting the competition series “Nailed It!” and “Wiped Out!,” the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Hannah Waddingham Says ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 to Begin Filming on Valentine’s Day 2022

Hannah Waddingham stopped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” to discuss her newfound success with “Ted Lasso,” during which she also revealed that Season 3 of the Apple TV+ comedy will begin shooting February 14, or Valentine’s Day, which she called “rather lovely” — as if “Ted Lasso” needed to get any sweeter. Throughout the appearance, Corden was very complimentary to his fellow Brit, bragging about having followed her work for years and soliciting stories about her time on the West End in “Spamalot.” “Anyone who’s worked in the theater in London for the last 20 years, everybody’s known...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

John Cho and his fellow Cowboy Bebop cast and crew react to Netflix's cancelation after one season

Cho was the first cast member to react to the cancellation, posting only a head-bobbing gif of Tom Selleck from a scene in Friends saying “I’m Okay.” Co-executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach added later in a tweet: "i truly loved working on this. it came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. i wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy." Meanwhile, cast member Daniella Pineda posted a meme of a beer mug toast resulting in shattered glasses. ALSO: Cowboy Bebop fans express sadness for John Cho, since he was injured during filming.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

