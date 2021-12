PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As of Sunday morning, there have been at least 503 homicides in 2021 in Philadelphia — surpassing the previous record of 500 set back in 1990. Police say the latest homicide happened last night in Olney, where a man was shot nearly 20 times on West Duncannon Avenue. Last week, Mayor Jim Kenney said the number of lives lost to gun violence is out of control. “It’s heartbreaking, heart-wrenching, it’s terrible to have to get up every morning and look at the numbers,” Kenney said last week. City officials and police also making a plea for the public to help...

