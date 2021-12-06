WATCH: Verizon Wireless window smashed during attempted burglary in Wilkes-Barre Township
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for the person caught on camera smashing the glass door of the Verizon Wireless store in Wilkes-Barre Township.
Police say it happened on Schecter Drive just before 4:00 a.m. on November 29.
Police say the suspect seen in the video used a brick to smash the glass door.
Anyone with information on the person's identity is asked to contact Detective Robert Capparell at 570-760-0215 or Capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us.
