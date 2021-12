Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday afternoon and his decision to fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady was the main topic of conversation. The move was announced just after the early slate of games kicked off on Sunday and Rhule said he planned to fire Brady on Saturday, but Brady wasn’t available to meet with him until Sunday. He thanked Brady for the work that he’s done, but said that he feels the Panthers “can be better on offense” and that relieving Brady of his duties was a move they needed to make in order for that to happen.

