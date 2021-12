The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of kids and teenagers. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the number of kids who have contemplated or attempted self harm or suicide has gone up significantly. When the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia looked at data from its patients, it found depression and suicide risk increased as well. So are we doing enough for kids who need help right now? Dr. Tami Benton, Psychiatrist-in-Chief at CHOP and Chair of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences is on the podcast to talk about the crisis kids are facing and what we can do to support young people. National Institute of Mental Health: https://www.nimh.nih.gov/ The Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255 You can text HOME to the crisis text line at: 741741 The Trevor Project Hotline is: 866-488-7386 You can find more information at chop.edu and mentalhealth.gov Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO