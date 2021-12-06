Nutrasource Announces Amendment to its Controlled Drugs & Substances License
Guelph, Ontario, CA—Nutrasource Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Services has announced the approval of an amendment to its Controlled Drugs & Substances Dealer’s License issued by Health Canada earlier this year. The license was expanded to include several controlled psychedelic, psychostimulant, and pain management drugs, including:. Psilocin. Ketamine. LSD. Methamphetamines. Synthetic...wholefoodsmagazine.com
