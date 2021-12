KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man who they say stole a catalytic converter from a car in West Knoxville in October. They said that the man took the catalytic converter from a car inside of a parking lot on the 4900 block of Kingston Pike. He was seen wearing jeans and a dark jacket, according to pictures shared by police. He was also wearing a multi-colored bandana over the top of his head.

