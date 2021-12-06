ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The 50 best Christmas gifts for everyone on your list

By Nishka Dhawan and Madison Durham, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVRLE_0dFYhh6t00
Get Christmas gifts like the Apple Watch, our best headphones for kids and more ahead of the holidays. Reviewed / Amazon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Christmas season is finally here and if you’re looking to spread some jolly cheer around with your friends and family, you’re going to need to get them the perfect gift. Whether you’re looking for the hard-to-shop man in your life or the woman who claims to have everything, we’ve got you covered.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Reviewed has spent all year testing the best products and after long hours spent at the lab, we’re convinced that the items listed below are worth your buck. Keep on scrolling for the best gifts for every person in your life, from the ever-popular Apple AirPods to VR gadgets perfect for sci-fi fans—you’re bound to find something for everyone.

Gifts for Her

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4RZi_0dFYhh6t00
Here are the best Christmas gifts for women. Reviewed / Tanya Ballard Brown

For more gifts for women , check out our full guide.

Gifts for Him

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lh2P_0dFYhh6t00
The best Christmas gifts for men this holiday season. Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

For more gifts for men , check out our full guide.

Gifts for Kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cms5H_0dFYhh6t00
These are the Christmas gifts for kids that will have them jumping with joy. Amazon

For more gifts for kids , check out our full guide.

Gifts for Mom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXUD1_0dFYhh6t00
The best Christmas gifts for mom she'll truly love. Reviewed.com

For more gifts for mom , check out our full guide.

Gifts for Dad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctor2_0dFYhh6t00
The best Christmas gifts for dad to shop right now. Reviewed.com

For more gifts for dad , check out our full guide.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter to get shopping tips, deals, product reviews, gift guides and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 50 best Christmas gifts for everyone on your list

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

6 subscription boxes for everyone on your gift list, from flowers to activewear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. The holidays...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 20 Best Gifts for Men You Should Always Buy on Amazon

Looking for the best gifts for men on Amazon? We’ve got you. Whether it’s for a birthday, Christmas or just because, finding the right gift for a guy can be a time-consuming process. What’s right for one person isn’t necessarily going to be right for someone else, so a little extra thinking can be required. However, one of the handiest things to know when picking a successful gift is knowing exactly what said person is into. Oh, and it also helps knowing you have access to the best gifts for men on Amazon. What makes Amazon a standout choice for finding gifts...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Christmas Gifts#Apple Products#Gifts For Men#Flipboard#The Apple Watch#Reviewed Amazon#Sci Fi#Microwave Popcorn Maker#Revlon#Volumizer#Nordstrom#Oculus
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
foxlexington.com

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money.
MAKEUP
pymnts

Amazon Shoppers Snag Holiday Toys, Amazon Nears Walmart in Retail Race

Amazon remains a popular shopping destination as people flock to purchase toys and hobby equipment for holiday gifts, and we’ve got all the latest news in Amazon and Walmart’s ongoing battle for retail spend. Data:. 25%; 31%: Share of Black Friday shoppers who bought toys, hobby equipment and musical instruments...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

Stuck for Ideas? Here Are the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon

If you’re one of those people who finds buying gifts for people to be a real struggle, you’ll likely take all the help you can get. Luckily, when it comes to finding suitable gifts for the ladies in your life, there is a shortcut. By checking out the best gifts for women on Amazon, you will have a window into exactly what clothes, tech, food, treats and other miscellaneous items are currently worth your attention. While some people prefer to avoid larger retail websites, there are so many reasons to shop on Amazon, especially when compared to other websites or driving...
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Save over $60 on Apple AirPods and get them before Christmas Day

SAVE OVER $60: You can still get your hands on discounted Apple AirPods before Christmas. Apple AirPods (with wireless charging case) are on sale for $134.99 at Woot, saving you over $60 on list price. We know you're probably still recovering from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's time...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Kindle ebook gift: The easiest way to send an Amazon book is also the cheapest

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. One of the hardest parts of the holidays is making sure that your presents arrive on time. Shipping deadlines will be here before you know it, but an ebook is a thoughtful gift that doesn't require shipping at all. Kindle books from Amazon make great last-minute gifts because they're received and redeemed through email. You can even set up a Kindle book to arrive on a specific day, like Christmas, so your gift recipient will be surprised.
INTERNET
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

TIncluding impressive deals on digital meat thermometers, pumpkin baking molds, and other Thanksgiving must-haves. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Calling all deal hunters! There are sales aplenty to shop this weekend, including marked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOXBusiness

Amazon's most-loved holiday gift ideas for 2021 revealed

Finding a thoughtful gift for all the loved ones in your life can seem like an impossible feat, especially when you're trying to stick to a gift-giving budget. Thankfully, many major retailers publish gift guides to serve as inspiration during the holiday season. One such source is Amazon's annual list...
E! News

12 Must-Have Shoes From Amazon That Keep Selling Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Looking to add to your shoe collection before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

314K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy