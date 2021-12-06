The 50 best Christmas gifts for everyone on your list

Get Christmas gifts like the Apple Watch, our best headphones for kids and more ahead of the holidays. Reviewed / Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Christmas season is finally here and if you’re looking to spread some jolly cheer around with your friends and family, you’re going to need to get them the perfect gift. Whether you’re looking for the hard-to-shop man in your life or the woman who claims to have everything, we’ve got you covered.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Reviewed has spent all year testing the best products and after long hours spent at the lab, we’re convinced that the items listed below are worth your buck. Keep on scrolling for the best gifts for every person in your life, from the ever-popular Apple AirPods to VR gadgets perfect for sci-fi fans—you’re bound to find something for everyone.

Gifts for Her

Here are the best Christmas gifts for women. Reviewed / Tanya Ballard Brown

For more gifts for women , check out our full guide.

Gifts for Him

The best Christmas gifts for men this holiday season. Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

For more gifts for men , check out our full guide.

Gifts for Kids

These are the Christmas gifts for kids that will have them jumping with joy. Amazon

For more gifts for kids , check out our full guide.

Gifts for Mom

The best Christmas gifts for mom she'll truly love. Reviewed.com

For more gifts for mom , check out our full guide.

Gifts for Dad

The best Christmas gifts for dad to shop right now. Reviewed.com

For more gifts for dad , check out our full guide.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter to get shopping tips, deals, product reviews, gift guides and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 50 best Christmas gifts for everyone on your list