Ghost gun and cocaine found after Springfield woman’s arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Springfield was arrested after removing her GPS Bracelet Monday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Allysa Santos at the intersection of Westford Circle and Braddock Street.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Santos had multiple outstanding warrants for removing her ankle bracelet for a home invasion charge and firearm related offenses. Hampden County Deputy Sherriff observed Santos get into her car and drive away in the area of Oakland and Dickinson Streets.

Santos parked on Westford Circle and the Deputy Sherriff activated his emergency equipment as more officers arrived. During a search of the car a loaded “ghost gun” was located under the driver’s seat, approximately 46 grams of cocaine, approximately 20 grams of crack-cocaine, oxycodone and quetiapine pills along with $1,823 in cash.

Allysa Santos is charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Possession of ammunition without a FID card.

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Cocaine trafficking.

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Oxycodone).

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class E drug (Quetiapine).

Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Arrest warrant (Springfield District Court) . Assault with a dangerous weapon. Threat to commit a crime.

. Arrest warrant (Chicopee District Court) . Assault with a dangerous weapon. Carrying a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm without a license.

. Arrest warrant (Weston) . Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug. Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug. Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug. Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

. Arrest Warrant (Springfield District Court) . Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Possession of a Class B drug.

. Arrest Warrant (Hampden Superior Court) . Armed robbery. Firearm armed assault to rob a person over 60. Armed assault in a dwelling. Home invasion. Larceny of a drug.

