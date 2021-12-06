ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citing humanitarian abuses, US will stage a diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

By Alana Wise
WABE
WABE
 5 days ago
The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representatives to Beijing for next year’s Winter Olympics, the White House announced Monday. White House...

Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. A senior State Department official told reporters at a meeting of the grouping's top diplomats in Liverpool, northwest England, that Moscow still had time to change course. "But if they choose not to pursue that path,  there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G7 is absolutely united in that," the official said. "A large number of democratic countries will join us in imposing costs," they added.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why did China woo away Nicaragua from Taiwan?

Nicaragua’s decision to sever diplomatic links with Taiwan and recognize China leaves the self-governing island democracy with just 14 diplomatic allies.Most are small, largely poor nations in the Western Pacific, the Caribbean and Latin America, the one exception being the Vatican. At the same time, Taiwan enjoys robust unofficial ties with the United States and dozens of other countries. Yet, the loss of formal allies further constrains the Taiwanese leadership’s ability to make state visits abroad and feeds into Beijing’s narrative that Taiwan is losing the diplomatic battle and will eventually be forced to accept the inevitable outcome of...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US targets Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

The United States placed a Chinese software firm and a North Korean animation studio on its blacklist Friday as it slapped sanctions on officials and entities in eight countries for human rights abuse. The Treasury also accused North Korea's government-run animation firm, SEK Studio, and companies and individuals related to it, of exploiting North Korean workers to earn much-needed foreign exchange and avoid sanctions on the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
The Independent

US sanctions hit China, Myanmar, others over human rights

The U.S. government announced financial sanctions and other restrictions Friday on 15 people and 10 entities in China Myanmar North Korea and Bangladesh to coincide with International Human Rights Day.The actions announced by the Treasury Department also included investment restrictions on a Chinese company connected to the mass government surveillance operations in China. The sanctions are intended to freeze the targeted people and entities out of the global financial system.“On International Human Rights Day, Treasury is using its tools to expose and hold accountable perpetrators of serious human rights abuse,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Nicaragua switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

Nicaragua inked a deal on Friday switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China in a political coup for Beijing as it seeks to isolate the democratic island it has vowed to one day seize. China's Communist Party leaders claim Taiwan as part of their territory and have vowed to one day take the island, by force if needed.
POLITICS
