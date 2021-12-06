Open Pantry in Springfield will offer meals to go on Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Anyone who wants a Christmas meal will be able to get one to-go through the Open Pantry. Due to coronavirus concerns, there will be no sit down dinner this year.

Open Pantry Community Services, Inc. will be providing its annual Christmas dinner starting at 12 p.m. on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 on a first come, first served basis. Meals will be packed up in to-go containers and distributed outside the High School of Commerce located at 415 State Street in Springfield.

Elderly or disabled persons can have a meal delivered, by calling (413) 737-5337 BEFORE December 14th. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals and to package the to-go meals. Please call (413) 737-5337 if you are interested in volunteering.

For more information about Open Pantry, go to their website or Facebook page at Open Pantry Community Services.

