Red Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk Orlando is hosting an Annual Passholder event every Friday and Saturday evening now through January 2. There is an exclusive menu of small bites and drinks as well as a full bar. The atmosphere is beautiful, and this location is truly a hidden gem in CityWalk. Only one member of your party needs to have an Annual Pass, so we highly suggest stopping into Red Coconut Club to enjoy this relaxing atmosphere with friends. After a long day in the parks, we couldn’t wait to escape to Red Coconut Club to sample some of the new menu items. The Flamin’ Hot Corn Dip sounded great, so we decided to give it a try. We paired it with a Raspberry Coconut-Cake Martini.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO