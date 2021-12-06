Yvonne Wilder of 'West Side Story' Dies at 84

Yvonne Wilder, best known for appearing in the 1961 movie classic "West Side Story," died November 24 at her L.A. home, Variety reports. She was 84.

Wilder was Consuelo in the film, and played the same part on London's West End and in the show's first touring production.

Born Yvonne Othon September 21, 1937, on the Upper West Side of New York City, she was a High School of Performing Arts graduate who went on to study at the Royal Academic of Dramatic Arts in London.

A trailblazing stand-up, she was teamed with late actor Jack Colvin, making a splash on shows like "The Ed Sullivan Show" and other variety and talk shows.

As an actress, she debuted on TV in 1962, on an episode of the series "Hennesey," and went on to appear on such shows as "Bracken's World" (1969), "Room 222" (1969 & 1970), "Mary Tyler Moore" (1972), "The Partridge Family" (1971-1972), "Archie Bunker's Place" (1981-1982), "Gimme a Break!" (1986-1987), "227" (1988), and "The Equalizer" (1986-1989).

She was a series regular on the short-lived series "Operation Petticoat" (1977-1978) and "Condo" (1983), and enjoyed a high-profile recurring role as Irene Katsopolis on "Full House" (1988-1991).

In spite of her success with "West Side Story," film work was a challenge — co-star Rita Moreno recently talked about having no movie offers for years after winning the Oscar for her work in the iconic film. Wilder appeared in the 1971 horror flick "The Return of Count Yorga," which she co-wrote with her husband at the time Bob Kelljan; was a secretary in the Mel Brooks comedy "Silent Movie" (1976); and also acted in the Goldie Hawn-Chevy Chase-Charles Grodin screwball comedy "Seems Like Old Times" (1980).

Her last film was the home video "Dorf Goes Fishing" (1993) with Tim Conway.

Post-acting, Wilder worked as a painter and sculptor.

She is survived by her fifth husband, Zach Kleiman, her son, and two grandchildren.