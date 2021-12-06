UTA Change Day: Ski bus service starts, TRAX hours extended

UTAH (ABC4) – Public transit riders should prepare for new changes to UTA service routes and times starting this weekend.

With the winter season upon us, the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will be adding ski bus service starting Dec. 11. There are seven routes that provide access to Weber, Salt Lake and Utah Counties.

Routes headed to Snowbasin and Powder Mountain begin Dec. 11, routes headed to the four Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon resorts begin Dec. 12 and the route for Sundance Ski Resort begins Dec. 18.

UTA makes service adjustments three times a year to accommodate new user patterns and destinations. The ski bus service will begin in December and end in April. Sunday service hours for TRAX will be extended starting this Sunday.

“This is especially helpful for our airport travelers, where the airport station’s last train is moving from 8:08 p.m. to 11:37 p.m. on Sundays,” says UTA.

Sunday TRAX hours will be extended for about two to three hours to accommodate increased traffic. You can check out the full schedule for different routes here.

A new service is debuting on Dec. 13 — UTA On Demand – SLC Westside. UTA on Demand is an app-based service that matches multiple riders headed in the same direction into a single ride. The new line will serve Salt Lake City’s Westside neighborhoods including Rose Park, Poplar Grove, Fairpark and Glendale.

To check out the full service and transit lineup change, click here. For information regarding ski bus service, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.