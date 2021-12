A popular post this week shows us just how important the visuals are to a drama, what may be taken for granted beyond the big three of acting, script, and directing. The four separate scenes from the drama The Red Sleeve Cuff show the work that goes in from the MBC DI team to adjust the color and gradation of the scene as filmed by the director. It seems like color overlays almost but makes a huge different from rather dull to so vivid and pleasing to the eye. A previous post a few months back also had viewers saying MBC does the best job with colors above KBS and SBS and the network has been known for having the production staff with that talent and eye. It does help that MBC is pulling out all the stops for The Red Sleeve Cuff knowing it has a hit on its hands, the network announced a 1-episode extension so the drama will wrap up with 17 episodes now.

