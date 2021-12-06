Former employee sentenced for putting razor blades and screws into pizza dough

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals
If you were planning on doing any construction work involving using nailers, you might want to think twice before proceeding. That’s because specific models of Hart nailers available exclusively at Walmart pose a severe risk of injury. It’s not necessarily the person handling the device who risks harming themselves. The Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers subject to recall have a component problem that can cause malfunctions, triggering the accidental discharge of nails.
In other words, the nail guns in this recall can randomly shoot nails on their own,...
