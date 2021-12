Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 20,000 customers were without power Saturday night in Central New York, according to National Grid. The widespread outage comes after heavy winds continued to slam the region forcing the National Weather Service to issued a wind advisory for Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Onondaga, Madison, Cayuga and Seneca counties. It was issued Saturday and will last until 1 a.m. on Sunday.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 56 MINUTES AGO