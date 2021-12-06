ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Sharon Gless On Book ‘Apparently There Were Complaints: Cagney & Lacey ‘Changed The History Of Television For Women’

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS Local)– Sharon Gless is one of the most iconic actors of the past 50 years and she has a fascinating story to tell in her brand new book from Simon & Schuster called “Apparently There Were Complaints.” The Emmy Award-winning actor is best known for playing Christine Cagney in the...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 2

Related
TMZ.com

'Cagney & Lacey' Sharon Gless Confused over Sexuality, Hit On Rosie O'Donnell

Sharon Gless, the actress who famously played Cagney on "Cagney & Lacey -- says back in the day she was confused about her sexuality, and hit on Rosie O'Donnell. Gless, who just wrote a memoir with a true 2021 title -- "Apparently There Were Complaints" -- recounted something that happened in 2005, when the actress starred in "Queer as Folk." There was a scene between her and guest star Rosie O'Donnell that called for the 2 to kiss. After the scene was shot, Rosie sent Gless a bouquet of roses with a note ... "You're a good kisser."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Gless
Person
Tyne Daly
TVOvermind

The Tragic Story of Child Actress Judith Barsi

Anyone who was around during the 1980s will probably remember an adorable and talented child star named Judith Barsi. She made her first on-screen appearance in 1984 in a TV mini-series called Fatal Vision. From then on, Judith became a fixture in the entertainment industry through a variety of small roles. Despite her young age, it was clear that she had all of the key ingredients to propel her to superstardom. Sadly, however, Judith’s career would be cut short when she was tragically murdered in 1988. Although her young life was cut short, Judith’s legacy continues to live on in her work and all of the people she touched. Keep reading to learn more about Judith Barsi’s tragic story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Sharon Gless: In conversation

"I've been surrounded by movies all my life," said actress Sharon Gless. "And I dreamed that someday, I could do that." Raised in an upper-class Los Angeles neighborhood, Gless grew up surrounded by the allure of Hollywood. "I used to go out there at night, and they had klieg lights going across the sky in those days," she said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Of Television#Simon Schuster#Cagney Lacey#Cbs Local
KING-5

Actress Sharon Gless opens up in her new memoir

Sharon Gless is an American actress who is known for her roles in "Cagney & Lacey," "Queer As Folk," and "Burn Notice." Now, she is out with a memoir called "Apparently There Were Complaints." Gless joined New Day NW to talk about how she got into acting, difficult moments she...
CELEBRITIES
kcrw.com

Actress Sharon Gless on love, alcoholism, complaints

Sharon Gless played a tough detective at a police precinct in New York City on the 1980s CBS show “Cagney & Lacey,” a hospital administrator in the sitcom “House Calls,” and the Pittsburgh mom of a gay son on Showtime’s “Queer as Folk.”. Gless...
CELEBRITIES
WGN TV

Sharon Gless of ‘Cagney and Lacey’ explains why her grandmother locked her up for four months

Multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Sharon Gless publishes her memoirs in the new book, “Apparently There Were Complaints”. Spanning her childhood and five decades as an actress in Hollywood, from her work on “Cagney & Lacey,” “Queer as Folk,” “Burn Notice,” and countless other shows, movies, and international stage productions, Gless holds nothing back in this deeply personal book that spills all in her laugh-out-loud, juicy and touching life story.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Charles Cappleman, Legend of CBS Television City, Dies at 95

Charles Cappleman, the operations and engineering guru who was instrumental in modernizing CBS Television City and bringing year-round daytime programming to the production complex during his half-century with the network, has died. He was 95. Cappleman died Sunday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, his son Bill Cappleman announced. Cappleman, who started out at CBS in 1954 and brought the first videotape recorders to the company, worked on shows including Playhouse 90, All in the Family, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Price Is Right, The Steve Harvey Show and...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Laverne & Shirley star Eddie Mekka dies aged 69

US actor Eddie Mekka - best known for starring in the Laverne & Shirley TV sitcom in the 1970s-80s - has died aged 69, local media report. He was found dead at his California home last Saturday, Mekka's brother Warren Mekjian is quoted as saying. Reports say concerned neighbours decided...
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcboston.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones' and ‘NCIS' Actor, Dies at 41

Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like "NCIS" and "Bones", has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," a statement from his...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lisa Brown, 'Guiding Light' and 'As the World Turns' Actress, Dead at 67

Lisa Brown, a beloved soap opera star who appeared on both Guiding Light and As The World Turns, died on Nov. 24 after a brief illness. She was 67. The Kansas City, Missouri native was a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee and made her last appearances on Guiding Light in 2009, just before the long-running soap finished its run.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy