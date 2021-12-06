ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Shang Chi sequel officially greenlit with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to direct: 'I couldn't be more excited!'

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

On Monday, Marvel Studios officially greenlit a sequel to its Labor Day blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Destin Daniel Cretton will return to direct the continuation as part of a new multi-year overall deal he inked with Marvel and Hulu's Onyx Collective - according to Deadline.

'Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life,' the Hawaiian 43-year-old said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOEzx_0dFYeyTh00
More to come! On Monday, Marvel Studios officially greenlit a sequel to its Labor Day blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yn255_0dFYeyTh00
'It was was one of the highlights of my life!' Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Destin Daniel Cretton (L) will return to direct the continuation as part of a new multi-year overall deal he inked with Marvel and Hulu's Onyx Collective

'And I couldn't be more excited about [Onyx president Tara Duncan's] vision for Onyx Collective. I can't wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community!'

A sequel was hinted at during the mid-credits scene where Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) ask Xu Shang Chi (Simu Liu) about the rings' origin.

And the post-credits scene revealed Shang's sister Xu Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) is the new leader of the Ten Rings, training women alongside men, rather than disbanding the clandestine criminal organization.

The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng - who played Xialing's right-hand man Jon Jon - expressed his excitement for the sequel in his native Malaysian via Instastory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8N5t_0dFYeyTh00
The Hawaiian 43-year-old (pictured August 26) said in a statement: 'I couldn't be more excited about [Onyx president Tara Duncan's] vision for Onyx Collective. I can't wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJKZ8_0dFYeyTh00
More ancient than believed: A sequel was hinted at during the mid-credits scene where Carol Danvers (2-R, Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (R, Mark Ruffalo) ask Xu Shang Chi (2-L, Simu Liu) about the rings' origin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTtxb_0dFYeyTh00
HBIC: And the post-credits scene revealed Shang's sister Xu Xialing (M, Meng'er Zhang) is the new leader of the Ten Rings, training women alongside men, rather than disbanding the clandestine criminal organization
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQ6Gb_0dFYeyTh00
The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng - who played Xialing's right-hand man Jon Jon - expressed his excitement for the sequel in his native Malaysian via Instastory

Shang-Chi - also starring Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Ben Kingsley, Florian Munteanu, and Benedict Wong - amassed $431.9M at the global box office despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The MCU flick impressively scored a 'certified fresh' 91% critic approval rating (out of 320 reviews) and a 98% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Shang-Chi is up for five trophies - including best movie of 2021 - at the fan-voted 47th People's Choice Awards, which air Tuesday on NBC/E!.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvvQN_0dFYeyTh00
Blockbuster: Shang-Chi - also starring Michelle Yeoh (L), Awkwafina, Ben Kingsley, Florian Munteanu, and Benedict Wong - amassed $431.9M at the global box office despite the coronavirus pandemic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7C9k_0dFYeyTh00
Impressive! The MCU flick scored a 'certified fresh' 91% critic approval rating (out of 320 reviews) and a 98% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PLvz_0dFYeyTh00
Airing Tuesday on NBC/E! Shang-Chi is up for five trophies - including best movie of 2021 - at the fan-voted 47th People's Choice Awards

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections Star Sacrificed Shang-Chi Role for the Sequel

Thanks to having starred in projects like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, actor Jessica Henwick has been afforded opportunities to join a number of exciting franchises, with Henwick recently confirming that she previously had auditions for both The Matrix Resurrections and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, though she was told she had to pick one audition over the other, ultimately securing a role in The Matrix sequel. While neither part was guaranteed, she recalled to Entertainment Weekly that the decision about which project to pursue felt like a moment lifted straight from the original The Matrix.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Cretton Sets “Shang-Chi 2” & MCU Series

Following his success with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” earlier this year, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney, Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. Tied to the announcement, Disney has made it official that Cretton is returning to write and...
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Shang-Chi 2 And Ten Rings Show As Destin Daniel Cretton Signs Deal With Marvel

As reported by Deadline Destin Daniel Cretton has signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios. That means Shang-Chi 2 and a Ten Rings show (maybe) are coming. Daniel Cretton has has entered into an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The filmmaker is already in development with Marvel Studios on a new MCU series for Disney+. That show has long been rumored to focus on the Ten Rings organization as currently led by Xialing, Shang-Chi’s sister. However that is not yet official in any capacity. Shang-Chi 2 is though.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Destin Daniel Cretton
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Awkwafina
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
Ben Kingsley
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Simu Liu
Collider

'Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton to Produce New MCU Series for Disney+

It looks like Destin Daniel Cretton isn’t leaving the Marvel universe anytime soon. Deadline reports that, in addition to his deal to direct a sequel to the wildly successful Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the director has inked a deal with Marvel Studios to produce an untitled MCU series for Disney+, following up on the likes of Hawkeye and the Emmy-nominated WandaVision.
TV SERIES
NME

Disney+ confirms ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel film and spin-off series

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is getting a sequel film and spin-off series, courtesy of Disney+. The Marvel film, released in cinemas earlier this year, will set up further stories with writer and director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Destin Daniel Cretton Making A Comedy Series For Marvel?

It seems that Destin Daniel Cretton is making a comedy series for Marvel on Disney+. Yesterday we covered the story that Daniel Cretton had signed a new overall deal with Marvel. The Deadline report we sourced said Destin was making Shang-Chi 2 and a live-action Disney+ series. Given some earlier rumors about this I assumed we might be getting a Ten Rings show starring Xialing. However Variety‘s coverage of the same story says this.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian#Onyx Collective#The Ten Rings#The Daily Show#Malaysian#Instastory#Mcu#Rotten Tomatoes#People S Choice Awards#Nbc
POPSUGAR

Get Excited, Marvel Fans — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Is Getting a Sequel!

Marvel fans can rejoice in the fact that a sequel of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is happening at Disney+. The news comes after filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton secured a multi-year overall deal with Disney's Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective, which also gives him the chance to develop TV projects — including a MCU series that's already in development for Disney+. Cretton will continue on as the director and writer of the forthcoming Marvel sequel film.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton Seals Overall Deal With Disney’s Marvel Studios And Onyx Collectiv

Following the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy) has signed an overall TV deal with Disney to develop new projects via his Family Owned production company, according to Deadline. The multi-year deal will see Cretton and partner, Asher Goldstein (Buena Vista Social Club: Adios, Angels in Exile) create content for Marvel Studios as well as Hulu’s Onyx Collective across all platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Shang-Chi 2 confirmed along with new shows from director Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi 2 is official, and it's coming from the same writer and director behind the first film. A new report from Deadline reveals that Disney has entered into a new multi-year deal with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer and director Daniel Cretton, with several projects now in the works. Chief among them will be the followup to Shang-Chi which, while seeming all but inevitable given the film's success and Marvel Studios' commitment to its franchises, has now been outright confirmed as on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
IGN

Shang-Chi Director Has Already Started Early Work on a Sequel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton says early work has already started on the sequel. It was revealed this week that Cretton would work on a Shang-Chi sequel as well as a Disney+ MCU show and, speaking to IGN, the director revealed that early work has already begun on the former:
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

270K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy