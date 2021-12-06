ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Sandy day care ordered shut by officials

By Eliana Sheriff
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coBb5_0dFYet4400

A Sandy day care business was ordered shut Monday by the Salt Lake County Health Department due to chemical contamination.

READ: Ogden business owner arrested after ramming employee's truck, police say

Kelly's Daycare operates out of a residential home in the 9100 block of Benson Way. A large "Closed to Entry" sign could be seen posted on the front door of the home.

Witnesses told FOX 13 that police could be seen inside the business before 8 a.m. when local authorities, along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, served a search warrant. Officials would not elaborate on what they were looking for during the raid, but sadi it is related to earlier charges against a family member of the day care's owner.

FOX 13

The drug contamination was found as law enforcement agents searched the home.

“At this time we don’t believe those kids would have been exposed to that, the day care is operated in a separate portion of the home than where the drugs would have been located,” said Clay Swensen with the Sandy Police Department.

Marcus Strebel, the son of the day care's owner, Kelly Strebel, was charged earlier this year with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Charges filed in February against Marcus Strebel, 30, claim that during December 2019 and November 2020 he downloaded and viewed several videos containing nude male children between the ages of 7 and 12 years old, with some showing the boys performing various sexual acts.

Strebel pleaded not guilty to the charges in October.

"The lady's really nice, I think she's a sweet lady," said a father whose children go to the day care. "I don't think she had anything to do with it. I think it was mostly her son who lived in the basement. But with her knowing that he already had an offense and still letting him at the house, makes me, I hate to say it, but I'd disown my own son over something like that."

FOX 13

Strebel, who is listed as living in the home and being an employee of the business. pleaded not guilty to the charges in October.

READ: Two men suspected of forcing other to withdraw money from ATM

A neighbor of the day care business claims his home was broken into numerous times by the younger Strebel.

"Finally I just got to where the doors are always locked," said Glade Bailey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 News

Cabin home, pet cat lost to fire in Tooele County

STOCKTON, Utah — A fire that broke out in the middle of the night destroyed a Tooele County family's home of nearly 30 years and claimed the life of one of their pets. Police and fire crews were called to the cabin near 900 South and 600 East in Stockton early Friday morning, just after midnight.
STOCKTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Education
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
City
Sandy, UT
Sandy, UT
Government
Sandy, UT
Education
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Drugs
FOX 13 News

Road rage call leads to DUI arrest, weapons discovery

A road rage call into the Salt Lake City Police Department led to a DUI arrest and the recovery of "multiple dangerous weapons." Officers were dispatched on a call early Monday regarding a possible road rage incident in the area of 1400 South and 300 West. Officers were eventually able to locate the vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to stop the driver who refused to listen to police commands.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy