The Radford University Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs have been ranked as the best BSN programs in the state of Virginia by nursingprocess.org. To determine its rankings, nursingprocess.org gathered a list of all nursing schools offering BSN programs in every state and then ranked them based on the following three factors: the average National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) first-time pass rates of the most recent five years (40% of overall score); the programs’ academic quality: enrollment, graduation and retention rates (30% of overall score); and the nursingprocess.org editorial staff ratings and nursing school reputation (30% of overall score).

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO