Boy, 7, dies from injuries in Lake Underhill crash that also killed 2-year-old brother Orlando Sentinel

A 7-year-old boy died Monday from injuries sustained in a crash on Lake Underhill last week that also killed his 2-year-old brother, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The deadly crash happened shortly after midnight on Thursday in the 4100 block of Lake Underhill, west of Conway Road, between a gray Toyota Camry and a white Lincoln MKZ, said OPD spokesperson Heidi Rodríguez.

Both boys had to be extracted from the Camry they were riding in and the toddler died that day at a hospital.

The crash report was not immediately available.

The boys’ mother was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition, Rodríguez said. The other driver was in stable condition at a hospital on the day of the crash.

“We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts as we continue to assist them through this difficult process,” Rodríguez said in a statement. “This crash remains under investigation.”

