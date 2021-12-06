ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Boy, 7, dies from injuries in Lake Underhill crash that also killed 2-year-old brother

By Lisa Maria Garza, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYGHx_0dFYejU200
Boy, 7, dies from injuries in Lake Underhill crash that also killed 2-year-old brother Orlando Sentinel

A 7-year-old boy died Monday from injuries sustained in a crash on Lake Underhill last week that also killed his 2-year-old brother, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The deadly crash happened shortly after midnight on Thursday in the 4100 block of Lake Underhill, west of Conway Road, between a gray Toyota Camry and a white Lincoln MKZ, said OPD spokesperson Heidi Rodríguez.

Both boys had to be extracted from the Camry they were riding in and the toddler died that day at a hospital.

The crash report was not immediately available.

The boys’ mother was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition, Rodríguez said. The other driver was in stable condition at a hospital on the day of the crash.

“We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts as we continue to assist them through this difficult process,” Rodríguez said in a statement. “This crash remains under investigation.”

lgarza@orlandosentinel

Comments / 3

Nikki & Ali
5d ago

this happened in front of my complex and I have to admit that the devastation from that unfortunate crash is still very visible where it happened. my heart completely broke hearing what happened. But they will find out whose at fault because the boat ramp has cameras that have perfect view of 4100.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
Lake County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, FL
City
Conway, FL
Fox News

Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

Bryce Young didn't just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it. Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football's most prestigious player of the year award.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Lincoln#Opd#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy