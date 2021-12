Where is the Nutcracker House in Fortnite is the question many players are currently asking, especially now the map has completely flipped to a new configuration in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and everything has moved around. The Fortnite Nutcracker House is a particularly festive location, which means it's only going to increase in popularity as we move through December, and knowing where to land in Fortnite so you can dash straight in before others arrive will stand you in good stead. If you want to pay this Christmas abode a visit, then here's where the Fortnite Nutcracker House is.

